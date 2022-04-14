O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $134.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.80 and a 200-day moving average of $152.55. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $222.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

