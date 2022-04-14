O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,474 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Lazard by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Lazard during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Lazard (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.