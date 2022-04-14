O3Swap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.42 or 0.07519337 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,103.14 or 1.00135267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00040757 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.