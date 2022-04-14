Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 328,277 shares.The stock last traded at $150.05 and had previously closed at $146.26.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.54.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

