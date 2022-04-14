ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Market Cap Reaches $1.63 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $9,338.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.65 or 0.07536315 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,898.63 or 1.00007786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00041437 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

