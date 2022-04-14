Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $325.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $265.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $245.09 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

