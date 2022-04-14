Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Sells $64,709.40 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $64,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OSBC stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.16. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 81,924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

