Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in March

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. 74,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Olympus has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

Olympus ( OTCMKTS:OCPNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympus will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

