Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in March

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. 74,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Olympus has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.
About Olympus (Get Rating)
Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.
