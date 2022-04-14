Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Omnicell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after purchasing an additional 99,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,003,000 after purchasing an additional 92,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 73,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Omnicell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Omnicell by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $3.40 on Thursday, reaching $119.92. The stock had a trading volume of 298,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,801. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.58.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.