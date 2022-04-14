Omnicom Group (OMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Omnicom Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.95. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,370,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,449,000 after buying an additional 300,626 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 381,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 102,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

