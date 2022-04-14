On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.07 Million

Analysts expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) to post sales of $181.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.37 million and the highest is $186.99 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

ON stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,427. ON has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ON by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

