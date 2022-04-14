Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Update

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the March 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONEXF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Onex from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.83.

ONEXF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176. Onex has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 68.81%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.03%.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

