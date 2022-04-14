Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Short Interest Up 739.1% in March

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 739.1% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONYX. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000.

Get Onyx Acquisition Co. I alerts:

NASDAQ:ONYX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,710. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Onyx Acquisition Co I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on search for a target business in the general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.