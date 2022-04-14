Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 101,497 shares.The stock last traded at $5.55 and had previously closed at $5.86.

OPRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $624.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 87,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 1,551.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106,882 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares during the period. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

