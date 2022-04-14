Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 101,497 shares.The stock last traded at $5.55 and had previously closed at $5.86.
OPRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $624.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.
About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.
