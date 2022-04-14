Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 37,964 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,964 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 141,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 3,400.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $38.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.74.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

