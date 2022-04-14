Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ENI by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on E. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

ENI stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 36.22%.

ENI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.