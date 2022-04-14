Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,880,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5,257.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 445,201 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2,404.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 244,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 234,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,776,000 after buying an additional 203,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial stock opened at $67.38 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.09.

In related news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.