Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

