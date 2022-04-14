Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $564.85 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $524.19 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $585.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

