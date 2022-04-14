Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Nielsen by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nielsen by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 57,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 9,942,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $272,821,788.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

