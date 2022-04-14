Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 33,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.12.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.