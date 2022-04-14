Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,619 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,440,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HubSpot by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,422,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $739.04.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $465.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $481.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.18. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.88 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

