Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PIPR. CWM LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $115.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $2.79. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

