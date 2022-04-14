Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 757 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ManTech International during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ManTech International by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ManTech International by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 61.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

MANT opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

