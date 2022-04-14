Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $731.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $656.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.92 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $727.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

