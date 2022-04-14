Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,675 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

