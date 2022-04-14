Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cavco Industries worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.7% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 78,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCO opened at $241.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.03. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.46 and a twelve month high of $327.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.19.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $431.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

