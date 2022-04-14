Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.67.

KNSL stock opened at $235.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.97. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.