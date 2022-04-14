Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214,884 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $11,519,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $14,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.