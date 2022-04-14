Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,922 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SH stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

