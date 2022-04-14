Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $193.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 189.44 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

