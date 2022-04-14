Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $84.10 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

