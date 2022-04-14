Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $527.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $493.21 and its 200 day moving average is $482.37.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.