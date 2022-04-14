Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,092,000 after buying an additional 495,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 167.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 374,342 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Shares of DRI opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.