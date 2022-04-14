Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,434 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth about $52,518,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 90.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,450,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,593,000 after buying an additional 687,520 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

NYSE EIX opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

