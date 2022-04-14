Oppenheimer Lowers Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $85.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 215.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

ZNTL stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $855,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,951. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

