OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

OGI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,005,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,165. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $567.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OrganiGram by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 325,737 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,305,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 192,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,063,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 267,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 199,936 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

