OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets to “Outperform”

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.57.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $567.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.26.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,213,695 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,063,604 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 769,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

