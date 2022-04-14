OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) received a C$3.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.11.

Shares of OGI stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.23. 533,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,840. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.32. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$699.53 million and a PE ratio of -6.44.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

