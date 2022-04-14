OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$3.34

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. ATB Capital upgraded OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.11.

Shares of OGI opened at C$2.27 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$711.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.32.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

