Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Short Interest Up 215.2% in March

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 215.2% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OHPA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 52,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Orion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 6.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

