Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

OEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OEC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 339,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

In other news, Director Kerry A. Galvin purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 158,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

