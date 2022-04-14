Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will report $150.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.50 million to $155.56 million. Orion Group reported sales of $153.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $651.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.46 million to $670.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $694.77 million, with estimates ranging from $690.65 million to $698.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Orion Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Orion Group by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,319 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. 159,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,635. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

