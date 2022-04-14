Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives $30.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUT stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,361.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

