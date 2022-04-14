Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.16

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 70489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,424,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,861,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 875,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 786,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.