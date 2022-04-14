Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,818 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NIKE by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 63,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 325,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $54,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

NKE traded up $5.97 on Thursday, reaching $133.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,689,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,889. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.