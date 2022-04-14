Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,077 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,522. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $646.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

