Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,641 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cyxtera Technologies were worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $103,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $425,955,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $617,000.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 262,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,317. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.