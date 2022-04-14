Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,465 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 571,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,783. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $27.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

