Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 186,404 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating) by 548.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,404 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSFD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $424,000.

Shares of PSFD stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

